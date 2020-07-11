|
Reported
Tamuz 19, 5780 , 11/07/20
WHO reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record daily number of new coronavirus cases on Friday.
In its latest figures, the WHO said there were 228,102 new cases across the world, according to Yahoo News.
