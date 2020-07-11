Report: Facebook considering ban on political ads

Facebook is considering imposing a ban on political ads on its social network in the days leading up to the US election in November, people familiar with the company’s thinking told Bloomberg on Friday.

The potential ban is still only being discussed and hasn’t yet been finalized, said the people, who asked not to be named talking about internal policies.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)