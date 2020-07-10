Erdogan orders conversion of Hagia Sophia back into mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan on Friday ordered the conversion of the historic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul back into a mosque, CNN reports.

The move came shortly after Turkey's top administrative court annulled a 1934 presidential decree that made the mosque into a museum.

