News BriefsTamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
Erdogan orders conversion of Hagia Sophia back into mosque
Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan on Friday ordered the conversion of the historic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul back into a mosque, CNN reports.
The move came shortly after Turkey's top administrative court annulled a 1934 presidential decree that made the mosque into a museum.
