UTJ MK: Leave the coalition

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) on Friday called on the haredi parties to temporarily step down from the government until the lockdowns on haredi neighborhoods are removed.

"I urge the haredi ministers to temporarily resign from the government until the selective lockdowns on the haredi neighborhoods are removed," said MK Eichler. "Only then will Netanyahu understand that the human rights of haredim are not cheap."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)