12 diplomats and foreign ambassadors tour northern border

The IDF and the Foreign Ministry on Friday hosted 12 diplomats and ambassadors on a tour of Israel’s northern border, ahead of the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

The UN Security Council renews the mandate of UNIFIL every year, with the next renewal scheduled for the end of August.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)