Health Ministry: 840 new cases of COVID-19 since midnight

The Health Ministry reported on Friday evening that 840 Israelis had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since midnight.

The number of active cases of coronavirus currently stands at 16,739. Among those, 130 in serious condition and 42 patients are on ventilators.

Read more

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)