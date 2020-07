18:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 99% cases harmless? Dr. Fauci says that's "not the case" Read more Dir.of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says he's "trying to figure out where the president got that number". ► ◄ Last Briefs