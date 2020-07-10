Haley to Danon: We fought for truth

Former USA Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted blessings for Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon who is soon completing his term in New York.

"Thankful for our cherished friendship with UN Israeli Amb. Danny Danon", Haley wrote, "Thank you for partnering with me on strengthening the bond between the US & Israel and fighting for truth".

"Michael & I wish you & Talie the best as you go home to Israel", she concluded, "Until next year in Jerusalem..."