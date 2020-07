17:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Britain: Coronavirus cases on the rise The British government reports a rise in coronavirus cases in Great Britain. The R number that indicates the rate of increase in new cases rose from 0.8-0.9 last week to 0.8-1.0 this week. ► ◄ Last Briefs