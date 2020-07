17:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 The prayers of the Daughters of Israel Read more PINCHAS Numbers 25:10–30:1 The modest and powerful place of prayer must be open and inviting to those women who truly understand prayer. ► ◄ Last Briefs