17:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Israeli singer Aviv Gefen celebrates son's Bar Mitzvah Read more Gefen's son, named after Bob Dylan, put on Tefillin with the help of singer Eviatar Banai ► ◄ Last Briefs