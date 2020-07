16:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 463 soldiers diagnosed with the coronavrius; 9,874 in isolation 463 regular soldiers in the IDF have been diagnosed with the coronavrius and 9,874 are in isolation at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs