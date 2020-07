16:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Fire breaks out near Jordan Valley religious farming community A fire has broken out near the religious farming community of Mehola in the Jordan Valley, Firefighters are on the scene but the fire is still out of control at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs