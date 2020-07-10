Social workers to hold prayer service outside Finance Minister's home

Dozens of social workers have traveled to Kfar Ahim to hold a Kabbalat Shabbat service [prayer service to usher in the Sabbath day] opposite the home of Finance Minister Yisrael Katz.

Efrat Levi, one of the leaders of the social workers' protest, said: "Yisrael [Katz], we invite you to come out to meet us and join us in our Kabbalat Shabbat service. We heard what you said yesterday, talking about how much you admire us, but we need more than admiration. We need you to take practical steps! We need to meet with you, and for you to see us as your partners in saving social services here in Israel. Especially now, during the coronavirus crisis."