14:41 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 'Stunningly' high level of COVID-19 immunity found in New York Read more Researchers say nearly 70% of people in Queens neighborhood are immune to coronavirus, fueling hope city may be close to herd immunity. ► ◄ Last Briefs