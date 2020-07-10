Netanyahu to Macron: Israel will abide by international law

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed his plans for application of sovereignty with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday, clarifying that Israel will act in accordance with international law.

Netanyahu stressed that earlier plans attempting to bring about peace had all failed throughout 53 years of trying. "President Trump's plan includes new ideas that enable real progress to be made, and Israel is ready to conduct negotiations toward peace on their basis," he said. "The refusal of the Palestinians to address the plan is what is holding things up at this point."

The two leaders reportedly also discussed measures for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, and agreed to establish a joint working committee on the topic.