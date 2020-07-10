14:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Senior Blue & White official: Netanyahu pushing for elections A senior official in the Blue & White party has issued a sharp attack against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "He is pushing with all his might to go to elections," the official said, as quoted by Channel 2 News. "He's handing out money to citizens with the intention of dismantling the government. The haredim have also reached the conclusion that Netanyahu is pushing for elections." ► ◄ Last Briefs