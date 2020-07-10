Elderly woman injured in Be'er Sheva cemetery when gravestone fell on her

An 80-year-old woman has been injured after a gravestone fell on her while she was visiting a cemetery in Be'er Sheva.

United Hatzalah volunteer Avi Heiman related: "The incident concerned an elderly lady suffering from severe wounds to her lower limbs after a gravestone fell on her. We provided her with first aid and she was then taken to the trauma center at Soroka hospital. Her condition is described as moderate."