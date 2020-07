14:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Flight from Eilat to Ben Gurion lands safely after malfunction An emergency situation was announced after an ATR airplane experienced a malfunction en route from Eilat to Ben Gurion Airport. 63 people were on board and the airplane landed safely. ► ◄ Last Briefs