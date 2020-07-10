Restricted zones - explanation of who may enter and exit

Israel Police have issued a clarification regarding restricted zones that have been closed due to high rates of contagion of coronavirus.

People may leave restricted zones in order to: receive medical treatment where necessary; attend a court case; attend the funeral of a first-degree relative; transfer a minor from one parent to the other where they live separately.

People who do not reside in restricted zones may enter in order to: supply essential goods or services; transfer a minor to the other parent.

Those who may freely enter and exit restricted zones: police officers, medical personnel, soldiers, rescue workers (United Hatzalah, MDA, Zaka), social workers, journalists with permits.

Anyone not covered by the above categories may apply for a permit from the National Emergency Authority.