Another attempt by 3 infiltrators to cross into Israel from Lebanon

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has stressed the need for more stringent enforcement of laws against infiltrators, in the wake of yet another attempt by illegal infiltrators to cross the Lebanese border into Israel, last night. He noted that he had discussed the incident with the head of the Metula regional council, David Azulai.

"Yesterday another three infiltrators attempted to enter the country from Lebanon," Sofer said. "This incident follows eight other similar incidents in the past few months, but no one seems to be paying any attention. This is sovereignty?!"

Sofer added that, "Such incidents are also the result of lack of political will to deal with the problem, and the reluctance of the courts to address the matter, as well as the comfortable life enjoyed here by illegal migrants. We can only put an end to this by legislating new laws that make it through the Knesset. And we should also reopen the Hulot migrant holding facility."