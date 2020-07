13:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 De Blasio and Sharpton paint BLM mural in front of Trump Tower Read more Watch: Massive yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural painted along 5th avenue outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City ► ◄ Last Briefs