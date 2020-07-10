Lockdowns confirmed in several cities

The government has confirmed strict lockdowns in neighborhoods of the following cities: Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Ramle, and Kiryat Malachi.

The lockdown regulations come into force today at one in the afternoon and remain in force for seven days, until next Friday at eight in the morning.

In Beit Shemesh, the Nahala u'Menuha and Knei Bosem neighborhoods are affected; in Jerusalem, Romema, Kiryat Sanz, Kiryat Belz, and Mattersdorf; in Lod, the Ganei Ya'ar and Samech-Het neighborhoods; in Ramle, Amidar Bilu; and in Kiryat Malachi, Ahuzat Rotner and the Chabad neighborhood are to be locked down.

The ministerial committee also decided that several other neighborhoods in Lod that were declared restricted zones last week would have their restrictions extended for an additional period of five days - this applies to the Rakevet neighborhood, Snir, and Neve Shalom.

Entrance and exit to and from the neighborhoods in question will be strictly limited, and businesses within the affected neighborhoods will have stricter regulations imposed upon them.