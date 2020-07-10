Shas & UTJ heads met with Min. of Internal Security Ohana

The heads of the haredi political parties have met with Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana.

The head of the Shas party, Aryeh Deri, and the head of the United Torah Judaism party, Yakov Litzman, discussed the discriminate policing of the haredi public, as documented in multiple instances over the past few weeks.

Kan News reports that at the meeting, it was agreed that haredi representatives would be appointed to collate all public complaints and submit them to the police, who will open investigations where appropriate.