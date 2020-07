12:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 17-year-old indicted for assault of 14-year-old A 17-year-old youth has been indicted for assault. The youth is a resident of Harish, and is accused of attacking a 14-year-old. His remand has been extended for several days. ► ◄ Last Briefs