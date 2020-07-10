Jerusalem Mayor Leon opposed to locking down neighborhoods

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon has stated that he is opposed to the imposition of strict lockdowns in neighborhoods across the city, in areas where the rates of coronavirus infection are higher than the average.

"The way to successfully deal with the coronavirus is to isolate those who are infected, but the moment we impose a lockdown, we create a situation of huge congagion rates," he told Reshet Kan Bet.

"These people end up passing on the virus to everyone in their neighborhoods. I have asked to be given the tools with which to evacuate coronavirus carriers to coronavirus hotels, until they recover," he added.