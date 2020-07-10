Yitzhar residents claim Border Police responsible for Kumi Ori violence

Residents of Yitzhar have issued their response to this morning's violent encounter at the nearby Kumi Ori outpost, claiming that Border Police were responsible for the violence.

"The incident was caused by the destruction of a home recently built and demolished by security forces two months ago. Border Police arrived at the scene without name tags [which is illegal], many of them not wearing face masks, and violently attacked local residents, who hadn't done a thing."

They added that, "We view the seizure of this hill as a very serious incident - something that never happens in Arab villages. The violence, too, is unprecedented, and was totally unnecessary. Naturally we condemn any throwing of stones and there is no place in Yitzhar for such behavior."