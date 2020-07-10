California to sue US administration over international student guidelines

The state of California plans to sue the Trump administration over its decision this week to order international students to leave the US if they can take classes online, NBC News reports.

According to the new regulations, students on F-1 and M-1 visas "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," an Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Those who do not comply "may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings," the agency said.

According to the nonprofit NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contributed nearly $41 billion to the national economy in the 2018-19 academic year.