11:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Yossi Segev joins PM's legal defense team Attorney Yossi Segev has joined Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's legal defense team, along with attorney Amit Hadad. The team of lawyers are also reaching out to attorney Boaz Ben Tzur in the hope that he too will join them.