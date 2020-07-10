Biden unveils 'Build Back Better' campaign with $700 billion price-tag

Likely Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden has unveiled his "Build Back Better" campaign at a speech yesterday at a metalworks firm in Pennsylvania, the BBC reports.

Biden announced a proposed $400 billion increase in government spending on US-made products as well as $300 billion to be spent on research and development of new technologies, stressing that, "When the federal government spends taxpayers' money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs."

Biden lambasted US President Trump for policies that have "come with a terrible human cost and a deep economic toll," and said that "time and again, working families are paying the price for this administration's incompetence."

The Trump campaign responded that Biden's plan would be a "catastrophe."