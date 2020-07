10:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Adviser to MK Barbivai diagnosed with coronavirus An adviser to MK Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid) has tested positive for the coronavirus. Barbivai and her staff have now entered quarantine and will remain at home until July 21. ► ◄ Last Briefs