MK Shir calls on gov't to extend financial support to sports sector

MK Michal Shir (Likud), a member of the Knesset's Finance Committee, has called on the Treasury to extend financial support to the sports sector.

"The football season finished this week, but the future of the sport is shrouded in uncertainty," she said. "Due to the coronavirus epidemic, fans can't attend matches, and this affects budgets to the sector. It makes no difference what team you support, or which sport you're interested in, when local clubs can't afford to finance activities."

Shir noted that, "It's not just the players who are affected, but we're also talking about the livelihoods of coaches, umpires, medical trainers, security guards and so forth, as well as all those involved in filming matches and broadcasting them. All in all, around 5,000 families are affected," she estimated. "We should be extending a safety net to these people too."