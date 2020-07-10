Sheffi Paz released on bail after promising to attend future hearing

According to a report on Kan News, Sheffi Paz has been released from custody on bail, after she promised to appear at a future hearing.

Paz was arrested yesterday on suspicion that she spray-painted graffiti opposite the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in north Tel Aviv.

At her first hearing, Paz told the judge, "I shouldn't have to attend any hearing here, since I am a resident of south Tel Aviv, and the law applied there isn't the same law that applies here. The laws there aren't applied to illegal residents, so there's no reason why they should be applied to me either."