Tiberias residents protest Interior Min's intention to replace official

Dozens of Tiberias residents are demonstrating this morning, protesting the intention of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to replace Tiberias' coronavirus committee head, Moni Metuk.

The protesters are claiming that Metuk is eminently suited for his current role, as he has introduced a spirit of professionalism into municipal functioning.

"There's no reason to fix something that's already working well," one of the protesters said. "We are appealing to the Interior Minister - especially at this time - not to rock the boat."