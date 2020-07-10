Petah Tikva woman to be indicted for dozens of thefts from gyms

Police plan to issue an indictment today against a female resident of Petah Tikva who is suspected of stealing items from a number of fitness centers in various locations across the country.

The woman apparently visited dozens of gyms during the last few years, usually under a false identity, and would use various excuses to leave classes and pilfer items from the changing rooms. Among the items she stole were credit cards which she later used to make purchases amounting to thousands of shekels.