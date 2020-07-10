US to apply sanctions to top Chinese officials re: Uighur persecution

The United States administration has announced that it will apply sanctions to several leading Chinese politicians, in order to protest the Chinese regime's actions against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the BBC reports.

The Chinese government has been widely accused of human rights offences against the Muslim Uighurs, implementing policies including mass detentions, religious persecution, and forced sterilization. China denies the allegations.

The sanctions target the US-connected financial interests of regional Communist Party boss Chen Quanguo and three other key officials.