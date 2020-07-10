|
Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
German company Thyssenkrupp to sell 4th submarine to Egypt
The German government has authorized the German firm of Thyssenkrupp to sell a fourth submarine to Egypt.
The submarine will be delivered next year, Galei Tzahal reports.
Previous sales of submarines to Egypt have been contentious among the Israeli public, and the so-called "Submarine Affair," in which Netanyahu was suspected of not revealing his assent to German sales of submarines to Egypt, has not yet been resolved.
