De Blasio paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower, Manhattan

New York mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint "Black Lives Matter" outside Trump Tower in Manhattan yesterday, The Guardian reports. Also present were his wife and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The words were painted in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue, while onlookers chanted: “Whose streets? Our streets!”

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter’, there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America,” De Blasio said. “We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying ‘Black Lives Matter’. We are righting a wrong.”