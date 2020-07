09:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Report: Haredi MKs moving away from Netanyahu, towards Gantz Read more Haredi lawmakers reportedly frustrated with Netanyahu's handling of the government, are increasingly supportive of Alternate PM Benny Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs