Thousands of corpses donated to science left to rot in Paris university

French authorities are to launch an investigation into claims that deceased people who left their bodies "to science" for research were left to rot in a Paris research facility, The Guardian reports.

The French l'Express magazine first reported on the scandal last November, writing that the remains of thousands of people were discovered in "abhorrent" conditions at Descartes University. Many of the corpses had been dismembered and were piled haphazardly on the floor, with many partially devoured by rats.