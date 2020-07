09:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 A-G recuses himself from senior app'ts due to conflict of interest According to a report in Channel 13 News, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has given Prime Minister Netanyahu a report detailing potential conflicts of interest that prevent him from being involved in appointments to law enforcement agencies - including to the posts of Chief Commissioner and State Attorney. ► ◄ Last Briefs