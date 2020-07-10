08:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20 MK Barkat: 'Finally we're moving in the right direction' MK Nir Barkat (Likud) told Galei Tzahal this morning that the Prime Minister's new economic plan, unveiled yesterday, lacks two crucial features. "This plan, to my mind, lacks two things," he said. "It should be focused on getting masses of people back to work, and on increasing consumption, in order to help the economy emerge from the crisis. I believe that these things will eventually happen," he added, "and at least we are finally moving in the right direction." ► ◄ Last Briefs