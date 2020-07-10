|
Tamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
Moderna announces successful conclusion of phase 2 vaccine trials
The Moderna company has announced that it has concluded the second phase of its trials of a new coronavirus vaccine. 600 adults participated in the trial.
The company will soon commence the third phase of human trials, in which 30,000 people will participate. Moderna hopes that by the start of 2021, depending on the continuing success of the trials, it will be able to produce billions of vaccine doses.
