Report: Rapprochement between haredi parties and Blue & White

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, haredi MKs have been holding closed-door discussions in the last day, during which they have expressed their anger at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The report adds that in the last few weeks, the haredi parties have begun a rapprochement with Benny Gantz, Ashkenazi, and Nissenkorn, out of frustration that Netanyahu is failing to act with transparency toward the Blue & White party and is thus endangering the stability of the coalition.

"We are having new and positive contacts with Benny Gantz," senior officials in the United Torah Judaism party told the newspaper. "They began with regard to the budget, and continued on support for the yeshivot and for synagogues during this coronavirus period. In Nissenkorn's committee [i.e. the ministerial committee for legislation] we passed laws proposed by Gafni, Maklev, Malchieli, Arbel, and others."