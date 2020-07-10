US Supreme Court rules: Trump must release tax returns

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that US President Donald Trump must release his tax returns and details of other financial transactions to New York prosecutors - but not to Congress, NY Post reports.

Among other things, this means that the tax records will not be released to the general public before November's election, a disappointment to Democrats.

Trump reacted in typical style to the ruling: “This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!” the president wrote as part of a string of frantic tweets. “Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference.' BUT NOT ME!”

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. responded to the ruling by stating that: “This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one — not even a president — is above the law.”