News BriefsTamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
Kim's sister: Another summit will only benefit the US
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Thursday another summit with the United States would only be useful for Washington at this point, but added that her country had no intention of “threatening the US”.
Kim said that in her personal opinion, another summit between her brother and US President Donald Trump might not happen this year “but we never know,” Reuters reported, citing North Korea’s official news agency KCNA.
