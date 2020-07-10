'An economy doesn't work through artificial respiration'

Dovi Amitai, chairman of the Manufacturers Association, commented on the economic plan presented by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz.

"It is worthwhile to congratulate the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance, who presented a serious plan this evening, aimed at creating certainty and ensuring the survival of businesses in Israel, alongside providing a safety net for the unemployed. However, a national economy does not, for a long time, work through artificial respiration, in a way that is based on a flow of artificial money,” Amitai said.