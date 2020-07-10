|
02:13
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
Graffiti painted near home of Chief Justice
Three residents of southern Tel Aviv, who are working to expel the illegal infiltrators from their neighborhoods, were detained by police on Thursday evening after drawing graffiti outside the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut in northern Tel Aviv.
The suspects, including well-known southern Tel Aviv activist Sheffi Paz, sprayed the words "Thank you for burying the Law of Return" and "Esther Hayut buried Zionism".
Last Briefs