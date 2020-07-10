Barkat: A big plan to save jobs is still missing

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) on Thursday night congratulated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz for publishing the aid program for the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.

Barkat said the emergency plan “provides urgent aid to those whose livelihood has been severely harmed. I am glad that the Finance Minister has taken it upon himself to ensure the execution of the plan in person. A big plan to restore the economy and save jobs is still missing, and I believe that the Prime Minister will present it soon as he promised tonight.”