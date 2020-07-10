|
01:08
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 18, 5780 , 10/07/20
IDF arrests three suspects who tried to cross border from Lebanon
IDF lookouts on Thursday night identified three suspects who tried to cross the fence on the Lebanese border. The suspects were identified and monitored immediately. The suspects were arrested and are currently being investigated at the scene.
"The IDF will continue to work to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israeli sovereignty," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
